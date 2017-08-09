Hospitality Properties leads hotel REITs lower after earnings miss

Q2 normalized FFO of $173.6M or $1.06 per share vs. $165.7M and $1.09 a year ago, and shy of estimates by two cents per share.
Comparable hotel RevPAR of $101.97 vs. $102.30 a year ago; ADR up 0.8% to $127.78, but occupancy down 90 basis points to 79.8%.
Conference call to start at 10 ET.
HPT -2%
Other players: Ashford Hospitality (AHT -1.6%), LaSalle Hotel (LHO -1.1%), Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB -1.3%), Chesapeake Lodging (CHSP -1.1%), Chatham Lodging (CLDT -1.1%)