FDA clears line extensions for Xtant's Calix-C family of devices; shares ahead 17%

The FDA grants 510(k) clearance for product line extensions for Xtant Medical's (XTNT N/A ) Calix-C family of cervical interbody cages, specifically the addition of two larger footprints and for use with allograft.

CSO and GM Dr. Gregory Juda says, "This new FDA clearance allows Xtant Medical to leverage the clinical effectiveness of our established allograft product offerings for use with our now expanded line of interbody devices in cervical discectomy and fusion procedures. We expect that the use of these products as a combined spinal fusion solution will result in positive patient outcomes."