Yancoal shareholder seeks to halt $2.69B capital raise in Rio Tinto coal deal

Yancoal Australia (OTC:YACAF) shareholder Senrigan Capital Management asks Australian regulators to intervene in the company's efforts to fund its $2.69B purchase of Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) Coal & Allied division, saying it is unfair to minority shareholders.

The hedge fund is seeking an order from Australia's Takeovers Panel that a proposed renounceable entitlement offer to raise up $2.35B be prevented from proceeding in its current form without shareholder approval.

A second minority shareholder, commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF), also is said to be considering taking the deal to the Australian regulator.

The purchase of the Rio assets would give Yancoal, which is 78% owned by Chinese coal giant Yanzhou Coal Mining (NYSE:YZC), majority interests in three of the 10 largest low-cost thermal coal mining operations in Australia.