Charter +3.9% on report Altice is weighing bid for company

Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) and its American unit Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) are considering a bid to buy Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), CNBC reports.

That's after the ambitious French cableco was thwarted by Charter in pursuit of Time Warner Cable.

Charter has spiked 3.9% in response. ATUS is up 1.3% .

Altice hasn't yet brought a proposal to Charter or its advisors, the report says.

Such a move would put Altice in competition with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which has reportedly lined up financing to pursue a reluctant Charter itself.