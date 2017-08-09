Stocks lower, safe-haven assets higher amid U.S.-North Korea tensions

U.S. stock indexes follow global markets lower as threatening remarks from Pres. Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un raise tensions; S&P and Dow -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.7% .

European bourses are sharply lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% , Germany's DAX -1.3% and France's CAC -1.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei sinks -1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closes -0.2% .

It's worth noting that stocks would be posting far greater losses if anyone believed war was coming, but the headlines gave investors an opening to take some money off the table following the stock market's run to new record highs.

In the U.S., most sectors are slightly lower but the consumer discretionary group ( -1.2% ) is weighed by Dow component Walt Disney ( -5% ) after announcing that it will end its distribution agreement with Netflix ( -2% ) in 2019 in favor of a new direct-to-consumer streaming strategy.

The energy sector ( +0.4% ) trades at the top of the leaderboard, thanks in part to gains in crude oil, with WTI +0.5% at $49.40/bbl ahead of the weekly EIA crude inventory report coming out at 10:30 a.m.