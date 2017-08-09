Neonode reports mixed Q2, announces $9.75M private placement; shares +7.5%

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) reports Q2 results with in-line EPS and revenue miss. Licensing revenue was $2M, or 84% of overall revenue. NRE revenue was $0.15M and AirBar was $0.2M.

Neonode had $1.4M in cash at the end of the quarter. Net loss from operating activities was $2.1M.

The company also announces the $9.75M private placement of common stock and common stock warrants.

The board of directors will add two new members, Ulf Rosberg and Andreas Bunge, ahead of the October annual meeting.

Neonode shares are up 7.54% .

