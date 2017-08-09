Teva accelerates asset sales to cut debt, preserve credit rating - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -0.8% ) is ramping up asset sales in order to preserve its credit rating and pay down debt.

Candidates include Medis, an Iceland-based firm that develops generics for other companies, and some of its respiratory assets.

Medis could fetch $500M - $1B while the respiratory business could be valued as high as $2B, depending on which treatments are included and the value given to the pipeline.

The company aims to cut its business-choking level of debt which totaled ~$35B at the end of June.