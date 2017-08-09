Starwood Property up 2% after Q2 results

Q2 core earnings of $136.8M or $0.52 per share vs. $131.8M and $0.51 a year ago. Dividend is $0.48.

$1.5B put to work during Q2, including $871M of floating-rate loan originations. $1.4B put to work in Q1, including $930M of floating-rate loans.

Portfolio LTV remains at just under 63%.

Shortly after quarter's end, company expanded access to reasonably priced capital with membership in the FHLB of Chicago. Also Ten-X (formerly auction.com) entered into a strategic deal which should allow harvesting of significant embedded value on balance sheet in Q3.

