Reuters: Investors build big short position in Icahn's CVR Energy

Investors have built up a large short position in Carl Icahn's CVR Energy (CVI -1.6% ) oil refiner, according to Reuters data, as the company's gamble on the biofuels market appears to have turned sour.

CVI, in which Icahn holds an 82% stake, had ~6.5% short interest overall as of mid-July, up from 5.2% at the end of March, which would translate to about one third of the stock not held by Icahn being borrowed by investors betting the company's value will decline.

CVI last year deferred $186M worth of biofuels credits that it was required to purchase under the Renewable Fuel Standard regulation in an apparent bet that prices would fall within 12 months, and this year continued to build the position to $275M-plus, but RIN prices have nearly tripled since March; Icahn, a friend an special adviser to Pres. Trump, also appears to have failed in his efforts to change the policy to lift the blending burden from refiners.