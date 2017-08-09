Albemarle extends losses as cost of finding lithium seen rising

Albemarle (ALB -2.5% ) extends yesterday's 6% loss - the stock's worst one-day drop in a year and a half - after warning that weaker lithium prices will weigh on earnings for the rest of the year.

Lithium profits for the remainder of 2017 likely will decline from Q2's record level, CFO Scott Tozier said during yesterday's earnings conference call, suggesting earnings may fall short of analyst expectations in H2.

But “the long-term secular growth rate in lithium continues to strengthen as evidenced by increasing targets across the automotive industry and the global effort for governments to support the transition to electric vehicles,” CEO Luke Kissam said.

Lithium prices for the company should still rise 20% for the year, following Q2's 31% increase, ALB said.