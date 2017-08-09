More on Crocs' Q2

Crocs (CROX +5.4%) reports revenue declined 2.7% on a constant currency basis in Q2.
Total wholesale revenue fell 7.3% to $153.M.
Total retail revenue down 4.4% to $108.08M.
Total e-commerce revenue rose 14.5% to $51.64M.
Gross margin rate improved 180 bps to 54.2%.
SG&A expense rate -120 bps to 44.8%.
Store count was 503 for the quarter.
Q3 Guidance: Revenues: $230M to $240M; Gross margin rate: flat; SG&A expense: down ~$3M.
FY2018 Guidance: Revenues: down low single digits; Gross margin rate: ~50%; SG&A expense: $490M to $495M.