More on Crocs' Q2

Crocs (CROX +5.4% ) reports revenue declined 2.7% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Total wholesale revenue fell 7.3% to $153.M.

Total retail revenue down 4.4% to $108.08M.

Total e-commerce revenue rose 14.5% to $51.64M.

Gross margin rate improved 180 bps to 54.2%.

SG&A expense rate -120 bps to 44.8%.

Store count was 503 for the quarter.

Q3 Guidance: Revenues: $230M to $240M; Gross margin rate: flat; SG&A expense: down ~$3M.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenues: down low single digits; Gross margin rate: ~50%; SG&A expense: $490M to $495M.