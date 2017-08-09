Analysts unflustered over loss of Disney content at Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is down 2.57% as investors digest the impact of Disney pulling its content from the streaming service. For the most past, analysts are hedging that Netflix is well-prepared for life without Disney movies. A few key sell-side quotes are posted below.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey: "We expect this outcome does not have a meaningful impact on NFLX's existing strategy, given the platform's content slate is already aggressively shifting to owned original content. As an example, the co's first ever acquisition of Millarworld (announced yesterday), a comic book publishing house, further exemplifies the importance of owned IP."

Jefferies: "We expect NFLX will increasingly allocate investment into kids programming to limit the impact to sub growth / churn. Over the past week, DIS, CBS & FOX have announced new DTC offerings."

Bernstein Research: "There is evidence from Starz that losing Disney movie output doesn't necessarily have any visible impact on subscriber growth, as long as the entirety of the service is a good value proposition to consumers."

Raymond James: "Netflix is still a global share gain story that is benefiting from its original content strategy."

Sources: Multichannel News and Barron's

