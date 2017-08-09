Arc Logistics upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel

Arc Logistics Partners (ARCX -0.1% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with an $18 price target, raised from $13, at Stifel following roughly in-line Q2 earnings and revenues.

Stifel says modestly higher expenses drove the delta relative to its estimates and lower Gulf LNG distributions impacted distributable cash flow at ARCX, but management is making significant progress on adding additional contracts to its Joliet terminal which should drive incremental throughput and revenues.

The firm believes the additional contracting at the Joliet Terminal, expectations for a successful arbitration case and compelling valuation support an upgrade.