FTD Companies -12% off of soft earnings

Shares of FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) spin lower after Q2 numbers from the retailer disappoint.

A decrease in sales in the consumer segment was only partially offset by gains in the provide commerce and florist segments. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales plunged 380 bps to 9.5% of revenue.

The company says it's on track to complete its strategic review this year.

