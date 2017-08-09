Surgery Partners down 35% after ugly Q2, lowered guidance

Thinly traded Surgery Partners (SGRY -34.7% ) is getting roughed up in early trading on more than a 10x surge in volume on the heels of its Q2 results the badly missed consensus.

Revenues were $288.4M, down 0.5% while EPS turned negative ($0.09) (-325%). The company attributed the soft results to the broad industry trend of slower patient volumes, a shift to less favorable payers and slow improvement of its integrated physician practice acquisition.

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $1.18B - 1.20B (+8% from midpoint, down from Q1 guidance of 9 - 11% growth); Non-GAAP EBITDA: $174M - 181M (down 1% from midpoint and down from Q1 guidance of 10 - 15% growth) on a standalone basis.

Previously: Surgery Partners misses by $0.19, misses on revenue (Aug. 8)