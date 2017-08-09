Jefferies analyst recommends buying Nvidia ahead of tomorrow's earnings

A Jefferies analyst recommends buying Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) ahead of its Q2. report aftermarket tomorrow, per CNBC.

Semiconductor analyst Mark Lipacis sees estimate upsides in data center and gaming, particularly core PC gaming that will benefit from demands for cryptocurrency mining GPUs and the Nintendo Switch.

Lipacis notes higher average selling prices from AMD and Intel that could point towards a similar client computing strength in Nvidia’s results.

Analyst expects EPS of $0.72 compared to consensus estimate of $0.70.

Buy rating and $180 price target reiterated.