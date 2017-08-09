MBIA climbs 4% after Q2 results

The company last month got the bad news out of the way - a $1.1B charge to income and book value as a result of a valuation allowance on its DTA, and an estimated $250M-$275M is loss and adjustment reserves from Puerto Rico exposure.

The impact on adjusted book value, however, is less than what BTIG analyst Mark Palmer had anticipated - it fell $6.06 per share to $26.26 vs. his expectation of a $6.86 decline.

He reiterates his Buy rating, and boosts the price target to $14 from $13. That's just under 40% upside from the current $10.07.

MBI +4.1%

