Reuters: Monsanto prevented key testing of herbicide

Monsanto (MON -0.3% ) prevented key independent testing of a new version of its dicamba herbicide and denied requests by university researchers to study the XtendiMax product with VaporGrip for volatility - a measure of its tendency to vaporize and drift across fields - an approach that went unchallenged by the EPA and state regulators, Reuters reports.

Farmers say new versions of dicamba developed by MON and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -1.1% ) have drifted across fields to crops unable to withstand it, a charge authorities are investigating.

Researchers interviewed by Reuters say MON provided samples of XtendiMax before it was approved by the EPA, but the samples came with contracts that explicitly forbade volatility testing.

Four states so far have issued restrictions on the use of dicamba or are investigating farmer complaints about the herbicide.