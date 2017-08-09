Moleculin chief says recent AML drug approvals bode well for Annamycin; shares ahead 7%

Nano cap Moleculin Biotech (MBRX +6.7% ) bucks the market's sour mood, albeit on light volume.

This morning, CEO Walter Kemp weighed in on three recent U.S. drug approvals for treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that he says bodes well for the ability of chemo candidate Annamycin to fill major areas of first-line AML treatment.

Mr. Kemp explains that Novartis' Rydapt (midostaurin), OK'd by the FDA in April, is approved to treat only AML patients with a specific genetic mutation (FLT3). Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Vyxeos (cytarabine and daunorubicin), OK'd in the U.S. on August 8, is approved as an option to standard-of-care therapy, but only for newly diagnosed therapy-related AML patients or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes. Celgene's IDHIFA (enasidenib), OK'd on August 1, showed a 19% response rate in treatment-resistant AML patients with the genetic mutation IDH2, a population representing only 13% of AML cases.

He says that the FDA granted accelerated approval for IDHIFA based on a single Phase 1/2 study and based on response rate instead of overall survival. He intends to pursue a similar regulatory approach for Annamycin.

Adding, "While these new drugs make valuable incremental improvements in AML therapy, most AML patients will still fail to respond to (or relapse from) initial therapy. Therefore, our initial clinical development plan will attempt to address the significant unmet need of patients who relapse from, or are refractory to, initial therapy. We also believe that, if Annamycin can demonstrate superior efficacy and safety to the current standard of care, the drug may be able to fill major areas for first-line AML treatment. In the meantime, these transactions serve to remind us of the opportunity for our company if Annamycin shows significant activity in our planned clinical trials."

