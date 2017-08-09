Abraxas Petroleum hit by weaker Q2 production totals

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS -0.6% ) shares wobble between gains and losses after reporting Q2 earnings and revenues that fell short of analyst estimates and a decline in production due to well shut-ins in the Bakken.

AXAS says Q2 production of 5,172 boe/day was hampered by downtime in the Bakken associated with shutting in wells due to the Stenehjem 6H-9H completions and curtailed volumes in south Texas and the Permian Basin.

As the two wells ramp up to expected levels, AXAS expects to meet or exceed its forecast 2017 exit rate of 9.5K boe/day, and raises its year-end target exit rate to 10,750 boe/day.

For FY 2017, AXAS forecasts total production of 7.8K-8.2K boe/day with planned capex of $120M, with output raised to 11.5K-12.75K boe/day in 2018.