Myriad FQ4 beat stokes buying, shares up 5%

Myriad Genetics (MYGN +4.5% ) is up on 20% higher volume after the company posted fiscal Q4 results that beat consensus.

EPS was $0.19 (-40.6%) on revenues of $200.5M (+7.5%).

86% of revenue is now under long-term contracts.

GeneSight sales increased 34% in fiscal 2017.

Fiscal 2018 Guidance: Revenues: $750M - 770M, EPS: $0.37 - 0.42; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.00 - 1.05.

Fiscal Q1 Guidance: Revenues: $181M - 183M; EPS: $0.05 - 0.07; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.19 - 0.21.

