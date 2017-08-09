EchoStar -4.2% as higher costs lead to profit miss

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is 4.2% lower after profits missed in its Q2 earnings, as higher costs took out a 5% revenue gain.

The company took on $22.3M more in interest expense from 2016 bonds, lost $13.1M in capitalized interest tied to 2017 satellites and saw depreciation expense on those satellites rise by $24M.

EBITDA of $184.9M beat an expected $176.3M.

The company reported Hughes broadband subscribers came to 1.085M as of June 30.

Revenue by segment: Hughes, $362.8M (up 6.9%); EchoStar Satellite Services, $98.4M (down 3%); corporate and other, $3.95M (up 111%).

EBITDA by segment: Hughes, $110M (down 6.5%); EchoStar Satellite Services, $80.5M (down 4.5%); corporate and other, -$5.6M.

Cash, equivalents and marketable securities came to $3.27B as of June 30.

