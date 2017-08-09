IBM and Sony announce blockchain education service

IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Sony Global Education (NYSE:SNE) announce a blockchain-based education platform for student records.

Blockchain technology creates a distributed database with shared and easy to reconcile information that isn’t stored in one location vulnerable to hacking.

The IBM-Sony system allows school administrators to manage student educational data across schools to create a more transparent history of academic progress.

Students can also easily access and carry those digital records on to another school or future employer.

The technology was built on IBM Blockchain and Sony Global Education will work with educational institutions to launch the service next year.

Press release