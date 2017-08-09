Big three defense stocks hit all-time highs as North Korea rhetoric rises

Raytheon (RTN +2.3% ), Lockheed Martin (LMT +1.6% ) and Northrop Grumman (NOC +1.1% ) all rise to new all-time highs a day after Pres. Trump's "fire and fury" threat against North Korea, even as the rest of the market is lower on concerns about increased geopolitical tensions.

RTN and LMT helped build the THAAD missile defense system in the Asian region, and RTN manufactures Tomahawk cruise missiles; the three stocks tend to gain when there is increased chatter about war.

Yesterday, Morgan Stanley launched coverage of the defense sector, saying the group has room to run despite strong YTD gains amid the high threat environment in the world and "clearly expanding" defense budgets over the next few years, "with upside potential via a more functional political backdrop."