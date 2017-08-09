EXCO Resources -15% on rising liquidity concerns

EXCO Resources (XCO -15.6% ) plunges following Q2 results that included doubts about the company's ability to comply with debt covenants.

Along with its Q2 report after yesterday's close, XCO updated the progress on its capital structure: "Our liquidity and compliance with debt covenants may be impacted by the outcome of certain litigation and the potential closing of the divestiture of our south Texas properties."

XCO also disclosed that current litigation brought by Enterprise Products and Acadian Gas Pipeline claiming the company violated sales and transportation contracts has the potential to hurt its ability to meet its debt obligations.

On its earnings conference call, XCO said the deadline for the sale of the south Texas properties has been extended to August 15 but further postponements are possible.