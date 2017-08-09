WSJ: Brookfield valuations for its Brazilian toll road raise skepticism

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -0.1% ) has assigned several widely varying values to its Brazilian toll road company Arteris, and those values mostly have gone up, potentially benefiting BAM and sometimes at odds with how some others value the same asset, WSJ reports.

The rosy valuations help boost BAM’s book value and indirectly its operating results; it is a red flag that investors should watch for when the company reports Q2 earnings tomorrow, writes WSJ's Michael Rapoport.

BAM also values other assets more highly than others, rating its half-ownership of Natural Gas Pipeline Co. of America at $806M at year-end 2016 while partner Kinder Morgan valued its half at $475M.

BAM is up 17% YTD, beating the S&P, but Rapoport says "investors should look to the numbers underpinning its performance. They might find the toll for owning the stock is higher than they thought."