Tribune Media -1% as higher costs, lower ads drive Q2 miss

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) is 1% lower after it missed estimates for second-quarter earnings as ads declined amid some nonrecurring expenses.

Along with lower core advertising and political advertising, the company saw a decrease in real estate revenues resulting from the sale of some properties in 2016 and 2017.

Operating profit fell to $18.3M from $56.2M, driven by higher programming expenses (particularly with a strategic shift toward original programming at WGN America).

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $312.9M (down 7.5%); Retransmission revenues, $105M (up 26.1%); Carriage fees, $31.9M (up 4.8%); Barter/trade, $9.48M (up 2.7%); Other, $6.85M (down 2.3%).

With a pending deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group, the company's not issuing guidance nor holding a conference call.

Press Release