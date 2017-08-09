Hertz Global spikes as investors see a corner turned

MKM Partners thinks Hertz Global (HTZ +24.2% ) turned a corner even if Q2 numbers fell short of consensus estimates.

"We believe negative pricing and fleet cost trends bottomed in 2Q along with HTZ rebalancing and rightsizing its fleet," writes analyst Christopher Agnew.

The firm re-ups its Buy rating on the car rental stock after taking in management's update on strategy.

Naturally, Avis Budget Group (CAR +6.2% ) is rising right along with its peer.

