Harris makes third payload delivery for Air Force GPS satellites

Harris (HRS +1% ) has made its third delivery of payloads for GPS satellites made by Lockheed Martin for the Air Force.

The delivery of 10 advanced navigation payloads will increase signal power, accuracy, flexibility and lifespan for the GPS III satellites.

Harris' payloads area already integrated into the second GPS III vehicle (currently in environmental testing) and the first GPS III satellite, expected to launch in 2018.

The company's in full production and on target with the fourth payload delivery, set to go to Lockheed this fall.