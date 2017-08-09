Disney miss, streaming move weighs on cord-affected media shares

Media stocks are lower today as a miss by Walt Disney (DIS -4.6% ) and a sea change to its streaming distribution ripples out sectorwide.

Disney's move to take majority control of BAMTech, and use that as a springboard to launch over-the-top services around ESPN and the parent Disney brand, are stoking talk about the speed with which cord-cutting is affecting numerous media stakeholders.

With a growing number of services built around single channels, and consolidation speeding up, analysts are looking to which channels may be left without OTT dance partners in the unbundled future.

Viacom (VIA -1.2% , VIAB -2.9% ), home to channels including MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, is lower today. Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -2% , FOXA -2.1% ) is too, as is CBS (CBS -1.4% ), though NBC owner Comcast (CMCSA +0.6% ) is bucking the tide.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) -- set to combine with Scripps Networks Interactive (NYSE:SNI) -- is 3.7% lower , while SNI is 0.5% lower .