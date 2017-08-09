Eufy Genie offers Amazon Alexa experience for $35

Chinese company Eufy announces a Genie that works like Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo Dot but carries a $35 price target.

The Genie will have Alexa functionality with Amazon’s blessing.

Spanning a wider range of prices has allowed Amazon to dominate the smart speaker market and the company can also benefit from services used or ordered through the Genie.

Amazon’s current cheapest model, the Dot, retails for $50.

