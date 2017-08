Shares of Green Dot (GDOT +15.7% ) race to their highest level since 2011 after the company bests Q2 earnings estimates.

Sell-side analyts are also stoking interest in Green Dot. Lake Street upgrades the payments stock to a Buy rating and lifts its price target to $44, while a Compass Point note tips that there is a "medium-high likelihood" GDOT could be acquired in the next 12-18 months.

Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC

