Zynerba rebounds 32%, dead cat bounce or reversal of fortune?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE +31.6% ) jumps on a 4x surge in volume, a welcome move for battered longs and timely bargain hunters. Shares had lost 60% of their value after the company announced ZYN002's mid-stage flop in epilepsy on Monday.

Intrepid investors, like SA Contributor Bhavneesh Sharma, are staying the course, saying ZYN002 may be a winner in osteoarthritis since its topical formulation would work like a lidocaine or fentanyl patch. Top-line data from a Phase 2 clinical trial are expected in the next few weeks.

Previously: Zynerba's ZYN002 flunks mid-stage epilepsy study; shares down 48% premarket (Aug. 7)