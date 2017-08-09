Newmont Mining considering dividend increase, CEO says

Newmont Mining (NEM +1% ), flush with a $3.1B pile of cash, is considering a higher dividend to attract a broader shareholder base, CEO Gary Goldberg tells Reuters.

NEM has cut net debt by more than 70% since 2013 to $1.5B, and will mull dividend payout options at its October board meeting, Goldberg says.

Gabelli Gold Fund analyst Chris Mancini sees NEM's potential options including issuing a one-time special payment or raising its gold price-linked dividend as it did last year.

"The market does want them to reinvest in projects which have high rates of return and relatively low risk," Mancini says. To the degree that there is excess cash on their balance sheet, the market would like to see that returned to them in the form of a dividend."