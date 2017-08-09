Blue Apron rallies into earnings day

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is up 5.68% a day ahead of the company's first earnings report as a publicly-traded entity.

Analysts expect Blue Apron to report Q2 revenue of $236M and EPS of -$0.30. Full-year guidance for revenue of $1.01B and EPS of -$0.99 is also anticipated.

What to watch: Blue Apron's conference call could give some clarity on how management is handling churn and what it expects from the Amazon-Whole Foods combination.

