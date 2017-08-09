Vivint Solar -2.5% as Q2 installations decline, Deutsche Bank downgrades

Vivint Solar (VSLR -2.5%) is lower after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings but a 23% Y/Y drop in installations to 47 MW and reduce full-year guidance to 185-200 MW.
In response, Deutsche Bank downgrades VSLR to Hold from Buy with a $5.50 price target, trimmed from $6, as it sees limited near-term catalysts with shares also reflecting some of the company's near-term financial turnaround.
The firm points out that VSLR's projections pale in comparison to rival Sunrun (RUN -3.5%), which sees 15% growth this year in installations vs. VSLR’s anticipated 13% decline.
But Deutsche Bank also believes some of VSLR's recent strategic sales initiatives that negatively impacted volumes and market share likely will drive overall profitability improvement in the long term.
Now read: Vivint Solar: A Way To Make Money »