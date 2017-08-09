Vivint Solar -2.5% as Q2 installations decline, Deutsche Bank downgrades

Vivint Solar (VSLR -2.5% ) is lower after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings but a 23% Y/Y drop in installations to 47 MW and reduce full-year guidance to 185-200 MW.

In response, Deutsche Bank downgrades VSLR to Hold from Buy with a $5.50 price target, trimmed from $6, as it sees limited near-term catalysts with shares also reflecting some of the company's near-term financial turnaround.

The firm points out that VSLR's projections pale in comparison to rival Sunrun (RUN -3.5% ), which sees 15% growth this year in installations vs. VSLR’s anticipated 13% decline.

But Deutsche Bank also believes some of VSLR's recent strategic sales initiatives that negatively impacted volumes and market share likely will drive overall profitability improvement in the long term.