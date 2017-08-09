Disney -4.9%; analysts praise streaming move despite short-term pain

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is 4.9% lower today after yesterday's earnings disappointment, dragging a Dow that's still a bit underwater today ( -0.4% ) though most components are making fractional moves.

If investors aren't impressed with Disney's situation ahead, several analysts are. Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating and $133 price target, implying 31% upside from today's lower price. There's a lot of unanswered questions around plans for new ESPN and Disney over-the-top services, but it's the right long-term move and should improve bargaining power for affiliate distribution and live sports rights, says Drew Borst.

RBC's Steven Cahall sees a "bumpier road near-term" as Disney gives up its "bird in the hand" by pulling content from Netflix, but that investors will ultimately reward long-term thinking as Disney sets retail pricing for its content rather than wholesale. He has a $130 price target.

UBS lowered its price target to $126 from $130, noting that shareholder profits could be hit in the short term from loss of sales to subscription VOD services and decreased ad revenues.

One notable bear is sticking to his guns: Pivotal's Brian Wieser reiterated a Sell rating and agreed that while going direct to consumer is the right strategic move, the price Disney paid for BAMTech implies a "frothy" valuation of $4B. (h/t: Bloomberg)

He has an $85 price target, implying 16.5% downside ahead.