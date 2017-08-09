First Quantum to suspend Australia's Ravensthorpe nickel mine

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -5.1% ) says it will suspend operations at its Ravensthorpe nickel operation in Western Australia, citing persistently low prices for the metal.

First Quantum says it will place Ravensthorpe on care and maintenance next month at an estimated cost of $10M plus $5M/year, adding that a restart would cost ~$10M.

The Canadian company bought the shuttered mine from BHP in 2009 for $340M and restarted operations in 2011, when nickel prices averaged ~$22.8K/metric ton; while most industrial metals have rallied more than 30% in the past year, nickel is little changed with prices averaging just $9.8K in 2017.