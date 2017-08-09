Rosenblatt raises Lumentum price target

Rosenblatt raises its price target on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) by $4 to $70 and reiterates a Buy rating.

The company revealed $200M in 3D sensing orders for this year, which analyst Jun Zhang took to mean 50M to 60M VCSEL laser models for Apple sensor shipments.

The sensor shipments beet Street estimates and stand in-line with the company’s guidance.

"In our view, capacity and yield rate are two competitive advantages LITE has for VCSEL lasers in 3D sensing, and management has confirmed that they are involved in both the low and high power VCSEL lasers in Apple," writes Zhang.

Source: StreetInsider

Lumentum shares are down 1.86% .

