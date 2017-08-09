GE may need an aviation deal to counter United Tech-Rockwell Collins combo

General Electric (GE +0.4% ) and new CEO John Flannery likely are watching with keen interest the possibility of a United Technologies (UTX -0.8% ) acquisition of Rockwell Collins (COL +0.5% ), as GE gets a third of its earnings from its avionics business.

Credit Suisse analysts think GE management may want to consider more M&A activity in aviation, where GE's portfolio is "very high performing but somewhat ‘narrow’ compared with the portfolios of large EE/MI peers such as UTX and Honeywell (HON +0.1% ) in that commercial and military jet engines comprise ~90% of its sales."

GE has made some acquisitions in aviation but its last major deal was the 2012 purchase of Avio for $4.3B, and if it sees COL go to UTX, "there would be relatively few large stand-alone aero assets left that it could acquire... The company has stated in recent quarters that its capital deployment potential is ~$10B, which would fall far short of COL’s likely takeout price ($30B-plus), but GE has enough assets it can use to raise cash from if needed."