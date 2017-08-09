NBCUniversal comedy streaming service Seeso to close down

Seeso, the direct streaming comedy service from NBCUniversal (CMCSA +1.3% ), will shut down.

"We’re writing to let you know that later this year, Seeso will be shutting its comedy doors," the service writes in a post. "Though we will be departing, much of our comedy will live on -- and some of your favorite Seeso Originals have already found a new home."

Shows HarmonQuest, My Brother, My Brother and Me, Hidden America with Jonah Ray and The Cyanide and Happiness Show have moved to VRV, it said, and There's ... Johnny! won't premiere this month as planned.

The service launched in January 2016 at $3.99/month, with original series as well as episodes and clips that leaned on company properties. Earlier this year it was estimated to have build a subscriber base in the low six figures.