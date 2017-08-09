FORM Holdings narrows loss as XpresSpa gooses revenues

FORM Holdings (FH +11.5% ) missed profit expectations despite revenues that jumped 44% thanks to acquiring XpresSpa and Excalibur.

The company narrowed its operating loss to $5.1M from a year-ago $9.7M, vs. an expected loss of $3.57M. That loss included $0.3M in merger integration costs and $0.7M in stock-based compensation expense.

Current assets were $15.9M, with $8M in cash against long-term debt of $6.5M.

It's reaffirming full-year guidance for more than $70M in revenue, in line with expectations; $50M is expected to come from its Wellness segment (XpresSpa), and $20M from Technology (Group Mobile).

It also sees 2018 revenue of $60M from Wellness (up 20% from 2017).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

