GE says it is delaying the completion of its new $200M headquarters in Boston to save money as new CEO John Flannery looks to cut spending.

The company says postponing construction of a 12-story tower until 2019 as part of a second phase rather than starting immediately will cut "millions of dollars" from the project's cost.

GE is not changing the scope of the development near Boston's waterfront, and it still plans to employ 800 people there when the project is finished in mid-2021.