QuickLogic reports mixed Q2 results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) reports Q2 results with in-line EPS and revenue miss. New product revenue was $1.5M, down 25% on the prior year’s quarter. Mature product revenue was $1.5M, up 1% on the year.

Gross margin was 46.3%, up from 44.4% in the first quarter and from 30.3% in the prior year’s quarter. Margin improvement was due to IP license revenue and the product mix.

Operating expenses were $4.6M, down from $5.6M last year due to a cost savings strategy.

QuickLogic ended the quarter with $22.2M in cash and equivalents. Loss from operating activities was $3.2M.

QuickLogic shares are down 0.72% .

