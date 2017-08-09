Tesla advances long-haul truck concept

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is moving forward with plans to develop a long-haul electric semi-truck, according to documents leaked to Reuters.

The company is expected to make a Tesla truck announcement sometime next month.

Technology companies see some long-term potential for autonomous trucks to lower costs on certain cross-country routes, although battery ranges will need to be improved to bring the concept to the road.

