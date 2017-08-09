Fox beats profit expectations as cable nets carry revenue growth

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) beat profit consensus in a fiscal Q4 earnings where revenues came up short as a decline at the studio partly offset strong cable results.

Cable Network Programming revenues rose more than 10% to carry the day, with affiliate and advertising revenues both up even amid higher sports programming costs.

Domestic affiliate revenue rose 8% and ad revenue was up 6%; internationally, affiliate revenue as up 7% even with strong-dollar headwinds, and ad revenue slipped 3% thanks in some part to India demonetization and fewer cricket matches.

Revenues by segment: Cable Network Programming, $4.33B (up 10.4%); Television, $1B (down 3.7%); Filmed Entertainment, $1.8B (down 11.5%); other, corporate and eliminations, -$387M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

