CSRA reports mixed Q1, in-line guidance

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) reports Q1 results with an EPS beat and revenue miss. Bookings was $1.6B for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x.

Operating cash flow was $87M and FCF was $76M. The company returned $31M during shareholders including $17M in dividends. CSRA ended the quarter with $194M in cash and equivalents and $2.6B in debt.

FY18 guidance: revenue, $5B to $5.2B (consensus: $5.11B); EPS, $1.88 to $2 (consensus: $1.97); adjusted EBITDA, $770M to $800M; FCF, $330M to $380M.

Press release

CSRA shares are down 0.08% .

Previously: CSRA beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Aug. 9)