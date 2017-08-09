CB&I -22% after big Q2 loss, dividend suspension

Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI -0.5% ) -22.1% AH after reporting a massive Q2 loss on 40% lower revenue than the year-ago quarter; it is suspending its dividend as part of a cost reduction program.

CBI says new awards in Q2 totaled $1.1B compared with $1.3B in the year-ago quarter; backlog as of June 30 was $13.6B vs. $14.7B at the same time last year.

Q2 revenue in the engineering and construction unit was $702M, less than half of the $1.5B in the year-ago quarter, due to the wind-down of a large cost-reimbursable LNG mechanical erection project in the Asia-Pacific region and lower revenue on two U.S. LNG projects.

CBI expects H2 revenue of $3.7B-$4B and EPS of $1.00-$1.25.

CBI also is pursuing a sale of its technology business, and plans to use the proceeds from a sale to strengthen its finances by eliminating most of its debt and reinvesting in its E&C and fabrication services businesses.