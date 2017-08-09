MagicJack VocalTec Q2 loss not as bad as expected

MagicJack VocalTec (CALL +3.2% ) beat expectations on top and bottom lines with its Q2 earnings, despite swinging to a GAAP loss with a double-digit revenue decline.

The company posted a net loss on a GAAP basis of $1.6M, vs. a year-ago gain of $2.82M. That included $2.6M in tax-related items (including expiration of stock options) and other costs for tax and legal settlements.

EBITDA came to $4.4M.

MagicJack activated 87,000 subscribers in the quarter; total active subs came to 2.04M.

Average monthly churn was 2.1%.

Cash and equivalents at quarter's end came to $47M, against no debt.

Shares are flat in after-hours trading so far.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

