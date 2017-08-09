Stocks slip on North Korea worries but finish at highs of the day

Investors took more profits as rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea weighed on investor sentiment for a second straight session, but stocks pared declines near the close to leave the major averages at their highs of the day.

Sector movement was modest with eight of the 11 S&P sectors settling within 0.2% of their unchanged marks; health care (+0.2%) was today's top gainer while consumer discretionary (-0.5%) and utilities (-0.5%) led the retreat.

Disney weighed heavily on the consumer discretionary space, falling 3.9% after reporting mixed earnings and announcing the end of its distribution agreement with Netflix in 2019 in favor of a new direct-to-consumer streaming strategy.

U.S. crude oil jumped 1% to $49.59/bbl after the week's crude inventory report showed a larger than expected draw.

Safe-haven assets benefited from today's risk-off trade: U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the benchmark 10-year yield 4 bps lower at 2.24%, while gold gained 1.3% to $1,279.20/oz. and the Japanese yen climbed 0.3% vs. the U.S. dollar.